Flood Watch
from THU 4:00 PM PST until SAT 2:00 PM PST, Clallam County, Grays Harbor County, Jefferson County, King County, Lewis County, Mason County, Pierce County, Skagit County, Snohomish County, Thurston County, Whatcom County
3
Flood Watch
from THU 12:00 PM PST until SAT 6:00 AM PST, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Special Weather Statement
until THU 4:45 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Olympics, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Southwest Interior

A short break from the rain

Weather
After a blustery day across the region, we will settle down Wednesday as we get a brief break before the next system hits.

Seattle - Western Washington is in for a much calmer day Wednesday, as the next very wet system waits in the wings for Thursday.

Tuesday was quite a doozy, wasn't it? We had strong wind, power outages, trees down, heavy rain and hail, and even a Tornado Warning issued by the National Weather Service. Thankfully, a tornado never touched down on the Kitsap Peninsula, but it did prompt alerts on people's cell phones and weather apps.

Today will be much calmer and quieter with partly cloudy skies and mainly dry conditions. High temps around the Puget Sound area will make it into the low 50s. On and off rain showers will arrive again tonight after dinnertime and continue through the early morning hours.

A very wet atmospheric river system is aimed at the Pacific Northwest for Thursday evening through Friday. The Olympics could see 4-6 inches of rain, the coast could see 2-4 inches, and the south metro is looking at 1.5-2.5" of possible accumulation. Areas in the rain shadow of the Olympics and parts of the north sound will likely see .50-1" of rain through Friday. This model shows the total accumulation through Friday evening.

One more issue from this event will be snow melt as snow levels rise dramatically in the Cascades. Heavy rain combined with that melting snow will cause rivers to rise. We could see some flooding issues, so stay tuned to the forecast.

Saturday should give us a brief break from the rain before showers pick up again early next week.

