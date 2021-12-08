A series of systems on the way will deliver more rain, wind and mountain snow to the region.

Ready for the next weather maker? We have a series of systems off the Pacific that are ready to take aim at the NW!

Highs Wednesday landing almost at average. The seasonal high for this time of year is 48 but drops to 47 starting Thursday.

Overnight temperatures will drop to near average too, landing in the mid to upper 30s. Normal for this time of year is now 37. Seattle will fall to just that with cooler pockets for areas like Shelton and Olympia.

As we close out the week get ready from a few more rounds of lowland rain, breezy winds, and mountain snow.

Snow levels into Thursday will sit near 1,000' with a "Winter Storm Warning" in place for the Cascade mountains and valleys of Snohomish and King Counties. The alert will last through mid-morning, expiring around 10am. Plan for slick pass travel as snow will be heavy at times before tapering off.

We also have a "Winter Weather Advisory" in place through 10pm Thursday for the southern Cascades. We expect 6-12" of snow to fall with gusty winds at times up to 35 mph. This could definitely impact your travel through the mountains as patchy blowing snow is possible making visibility reduced at times.

Futurecast models show the convergence zone firing up again Thursday during the morning and evening commutes along with heavy mountain snow.

If you need to get across the Cascades this week late Thursday through Friday at noon will be your best bet to see less rain and snow. By just after lunch snow really starts coming down through the mountains.

Snow levels will rise slightly as we move into the weekend, but even with the increase most passes will see snow falling or a sloppy wintry mix. Travel safe and know the roads before you go!

Over the next week we will see a bit of everything! The lowlands might see some chunky wet rain/snow mix in some areas before warming for the day. Temperatures warm into Saturday, but then fall back off again.

Saturday will be sloppy for sure. Heavy rain and mountain snow with breezy winds will make for an interesting day! Highs will be the warmest Saturday before really cooling off the second half of the weekend.

Snow levels drop as we start next week with much cooler temperatures all around. Highs will struggle to make it out of the upper 30s with overnights near freezing! Brr! Winter is here, and we may see some more mixing of rain and snow into the lowlands. Although, at this point we're forecasting mainly scattered showers with a dry day Tuesday before more moisture hits Wednesday!

Stay tuned! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

