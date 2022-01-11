A river in the sky continues to pump rain into the region through early Thursday

Record-breaking rain part of the weather headlines through the 9 p.m. hour Tuesday. This along with above average highs for Seattle. We hit 52 Tuesday and that's four degrees more than the norm of 48 for this time of year.

More rain and warmer than average temperatures in the forecast as another atmospheric river slams the region. This will force rivers to rise just as they are coming down again. Plus, snow levels across the mountains climb to near 8,000' with heavy rain causing more problems for travels.

With this very active forecast Western WA will once again see stress on area rivers along with the potential for more landslides and avalanches in the Olympics and Cascade mountains. Our weather impact forecast is pushing into high level marks through early Thursday.

A "Flood Warning" remains in effect for a couple of counties. We're watching rivers rise close to their banks in Mason & Grays Harbor Counties.

Overnight the Skokomish should crest about 4am at "Moderate" levels.

The Satsop will peak around 10am Wednesday with minor flooding expected.

We are also under a "Flood Watch" for most of Western WA through early Thursday. Not only will rivers push towards their banks, streams and creeks will be stressed too.

Bottom line, folks: pack your patience when out on the roads the next couple of days. Rain will push north into B.C. by Wednesday afternoon. Highs cool into the low 50s, which is still warmer than average.

A weak cold front moves in early Thursday for the morning commute. By lunchtime most of us should dry out! Highs slightly warmer than average near 50.

Ridging will help dry us out through the weekend. Highs fall into the mid to upper 40s.

We expect showers to arrive late afternoon for Martin Luther King Day and hang with us through Tuesday.

Have a great rest of the week everyone! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

*Beach Forecast

*Mountain Forecast: Open Passes: Snoqualmie & Blewett. Closed: Stevens & White

*Central WA Forecast

