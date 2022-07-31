A record breaking Sunday, but cooler air is finally on the way to start the week!

SeaTac now owns a six-day streak of 90+ temperatures… something the airport has not ever done since record keeping began in 1945. Not only did Sunday mark the sixth day in a row of hot temps, but we also broke a daily heat record. The new record for July 31 is now 95, beating the old record of 94 set in 2015.

If you're not a fan of the hot highs don't worry, a cool down is on the way! Mother Nature is finally sending air condition back our way as onshore flow returns Monday.

As our weather pattern starts to shift, you'll notice a few more clouds Monday when you head out the door. Temperatures start out in the upper 50s along the coast and Olympia south with low 60s Tacoma north to Bellingham.

As the cooler air finds its way inland high temperatures Monday fall by about 10-15 degrees for many. Check out the North Sound in the 70s!

Even though a weak system brings some relief to Puget Sound, the eastern portion of our state will remain under a couple of alerts. Excessive Heat Warnings last into late Monday night with a Red Flag Warning up through Tuesday for gusty winds and relative humidities as low as 7-16%. These conditions are not a good recipe for fire danger. Any small spark can quickly ignite with one gust of wind leading to critical fire threats.

Some areas will continue to see reduced air quality with levels in the "moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups" through Tuesday. We expect smog and light upper-level smoke to clear later this week. .

Please enjoy the cooler highs as the 70s will stick around for most of the week with a chance for showers Thursday, before another ridge builds in bringing back the 80s next weekend!

Have a great week all! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

