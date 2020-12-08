A rainy reality check

After a long dry stretch, finally some December weather that feels more Pacific Northwest. Rain at times and temps on the mild side to begin our day. We'll actually dry out a bit and cool down by the evening commute, so today will be one of those topsy turvy days when it's warmer in the morning than the afternoon. Jacket with a hood will serve you well today.

The front that stayed up north most of the day yesterday will finally sweep through today. Our passes will be rainy today, even as snow levels fall today -- they'll still be above the passes. After the front moves through, we could see a dose of some extra convergence zone rain around King County, but even that will taper off tonight.

We get a bit of a break tomorrow with just some more widely scattered on/off showers, but it wil be first of several days in a row where we only top out in the seasonal 40s. Overnight lows will end up back in the 30s and we'll see significant snow at the passes with any front that moves through this coming week. late Thursday and late Sunday into Monday look like the soggiest periods this coming week.

The Sounders will defend their MLS title as they go for a third championship in Columbus, Ohio on Saturday night. Temps around kickoff will be in the 40s, coming off a high that day near 50. We'll also see some rain at times over the weekend for that part of the Midwest so conditions on the pitch will be chilly and soggy.

Very Seattle-ish weather, which hopefully will bode well for our Sounders. -Tim Joyce