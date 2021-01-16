A quick shot of showers overnight with dry conditions Sunday into next week!

Showers taper off Sunday morning for a beautiful afternoon! Highs top out in the upper 40s to low 50s. A nice ridge builds in for the week giving us more dry days ahead. Highs will drop slightly to near our seasonal average of 47. Overnights will fall off too as skies will stay partly clear. We expect winds to be light so many areas will see patchy morning fog this week too.

The coast will see a few lingering showers tomorrow morning with afternoon clearing. Highs near 50. Winds may gust up a bit to 20 mph.

There is a slight chance of a few showers Thursday for the SW portion of our region. Friday looks dry with partly sunny skies. Highs will run a touch cooler, only in the mid 40s. Overnights dip down to near freezing. There is a slight chance of showers late Saturday night into Sunday morning and because temps will be fairly cold, we may see a chance of a wintry mix. Stay tuned!

Have a great rest of the weekend all! ~Erin

*Mountain pass travel conditions will be much better the next few days. Winds will gust through the Cascade gaps at times, up to 25mph.