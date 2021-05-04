A pleasant Star Wars Day with nice afternoon sunshine

We only have one sun on Planet Earth, unlike Tatooine with its 2 suns. And our sun will be shining this afternoon as morning showers dry up. We'll be warmer than yesterday, with highs in the low-to-mid 60s.

Tomorrow is Cinco de Mayo and we'll have clouds, hazy sunshine, but it'll be warmer -- topping out around 70 or just above. But it'll be a one-day wonder.

Showers return on Thursday and we'll be cooler, back to highs in the mid 60s.

Friday will feature showers and chilly afternoon temps, topping out only in the upper 50s.

At this point, I think we'll have a pleasant Mother's Day Weekend. A few showers on Saturday, highs around 60, and we could be dry on Mother's Day itself, with highs in the mid 60s.

For your Pet Walk Forecast today, we'll have afternoon sun and highs in the mid 60s. That's a Waggin' Tail Day for Yoda and Princess Leia.

May the 4th be with you.

Meteorologist M.J. McDermott