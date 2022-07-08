Cascadia Cup forecast: Sunny skies with temps in the 70s

For the second day in a row, we hit 77! That's one degree above average for this time of year. This weekend, temperatures hang in the mid-70s under partly cloudy skies.

Our forecast is similar for both Saturday and Sunday. Look for morning and late-night clouds with afternoon sunshine. Temperatures tomorrow out of the gate sit in the mid-50s for the Seattle area with cooler lows along the NW Washington coast and South Sound. The mountains start out with some patchy dense fog.

By midday, skies will clear just in time for the huge rivalry match between the Sounders and Timbers at Lumen Field! FOX 13 has you covered with live coverage starting at 8 a.m. on Good Day Seattle! Look for kick-off temps in the upper 60s with low to mid-70s by the end of the match. #GoSounders!

Sunday starts out mostly cloudy with a chance for a few passing sprinkles, otherwise, skies will clear later in the day for a nice day. Highs land near 75.

Get ready for a chance at the 80s again! We've only seen one day so far this year in the 80s... that happened back on June 25th when we hit 87.

We can thank strengthening high pressure for our heat as highs across the region jump above normal Monday and Tuesday next week. And don't worry if you're not a fan of the 80s-- by Wednesday, we'll see that high pressure pushed out by the next system moving onshore just to the north of us. This will cool temperatures into the low 70s with partly cloudy skies.

We expect plenty of sunshine Thursday into Friday with highs climbing close to or above average. Enjoy!

Have a great weekend all! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

