A nice weekend coming our way... dry conditions during the day with overnight showers in between.

Welcome to the weekend! Ready to clean up those yards? Get out for a hike? Maybe hit the slopes? For the most part we will see a very nice weekend compared to this week's rain and wind.

Look for widespread fog to move in tonight lasting through tomorrow morning. Saturday starts out a bit cooler with temps sitting in the mid to upper 30s. Once the fog and low lying clouds lift most of us will see filtered sunshine. As we move through the day clouds will increase as a weak weather system drops in for the NW Coast just after dinner time. Rain and mountain snow will be with us into the overnight hours, but should wrap up around 8am. The Cascades will see a light snow fall through about mid day.

Sunday we'll clear clouds out pretty quickly and by mid-day we should see partly sunny skies. Highs land in the upper 40s to near 50. Sunday night clouds will increase through the overnight hours. Lows sit near 40.

Dry weather will continue to hang with us Tuesday night. Look for a few scattered showers to push in overnight into Wednesday. Showers will pick up from the south Wednesday, but most of us Seattle northward won't see rain. Some rain will stay south most of Wednesday into Thursday too. Highs start to cool off a bit into the mid 40s.

Another item we should talk about is the slight chance for lowland snow Thursday and Friday. Snow levels will start to fall overnight Wednesday from 2.000ft to just 300ft by Friday. Temperatures will be cooler too. The tricky factor here is precipitation. Models are disagreeing when it comes to moisture and what we have to work with those days. With that said, "if" snow falls it will be a wintry mix for most and very short lived. Stay tuned!

Have a great weekend all! ~Erin

