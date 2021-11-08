Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Mason County
5
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 10:00 PM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, Olympics, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
Wind Advisory
until TUE 4:00 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Admiralty Inlet Area, North Coast, Central Coast
Special Weather Statement
until WED 4:00 AM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
Special Weather Statement
until TUE 1:15 PM PST, Hood Canal Area, Olympics, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Southwest Interior

A nice Monday ahead, but rain returns tonight

By
Published 
Weather
FOX 13 Seattle

Mix of sun and clouds, dry all day

After running pretty cool Sunday we'll see a slight bump in temperatures Monday before cooling back down below average again.

SEATTLE - It is a beautiful morning across the Puget Sound area with partly sunny skies. After a cool day yesterday, temps will be back closer to normal today, in the mid 50s. 

As the next weather system approaches the Washington Coast, winds will start picking up in the Cascade foothills. A strong east wind will kick into gear this evening and continue through Tuesday. Areas near the Cascade gaps could see gusts between 40-50 mph. This system will also bring widespread rain overnight to the lowlands and a good amount of snow to the Cascades. Up to a foot of new snow could fall at Stevens and 6-10" at Snoqualmie pass. Conditions along the mountain passes could be impacted tonight and tomorrow.

After the front passes through tonight, Tuesday and Wednesday will bring on and off showers to western Washington. Wednesday looks more dry than wet, with just a few scattered showers.

Another atmospheric river will hit Western Washington on Thursday evening and Friday, which could impact our area rivers again. Snow levels will be high, so snow melt could heighten the flooding concern.

If you're looking for another dry day, Saturday looks like the best bet for now. Enjoy the sunshine and dry weather today!

