A nice Monday ahead, but rain returns tonight

It is a beautiful morning across the Puget Sound area with partly sunny skies. After a cool day yesterday, temps will be back closer to normal today, in the mid 50s.

As the next weather system approaches the Washington Coast, winds will start picking up in the Cascade foothills. A strong east wind will kick into gear this evening and continue through Tuesday. Areas near the Cascade gaps could see gusts between 40-50 mph. This system will also bring widespread rain overnight to the lowlands and a good amount of snow to the Cascades. Up to a foot of new snow could fall at Stevens and 6-10" at Snoqualmie pass. Conditions along the mountain passes could be impacted tonight and tomorrow.

After the front passes through tonight, Tuesday and Wednesday will bring on and off showers to western Washington. Wednesday looks more dry than wet, with just a few scattered showers.

Another atmospheric river will hit Western Washington on Thursday evening and Friday, which could impact our area rivers again. Snow levels will be high, so snow melt could heighten the flooding concern.

If you're looking for another dry day, Saturday looks like the best bet for now. Enjoy the sunshine and dry weather today!

