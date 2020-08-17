A nice cool down on the way and maybe some rain later this week too!

After a scorching hot Sunday, we rebound today with highs in the 70s along the coast and to the north, while the central and south Sound didn't cool off as much, landing in the 80s with some spots hitting 90!

Tomorrow we'll trend much cooler! So all those who don't like the heat can rest a little easier knowing some cooling is on the way. Our onshore flow will return blowing that nice ocean air our way for Tuesday and Wednesday. We'll start each day with a little cloud cover and by the afternoons we'll see more blue skies with highs slightly above normal, in the upper 70s to near 80. The coast might see a little drizzle or mist to start the day too.

As we close out the week we're talking a little rain too, which we have not seen much of around Western WA. Look for our next front to arrive late Wednesday night into the early morning hours of Thursday. Rain starts at the coast and pushes inland as the moves east. This will bring highs down even more in the mid 70s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with showers spreading throughout the region. High drop to 77. Friday rinse and repeat except we'll cool off a little more, falling to about 74.

The weekend brings back dry conditions with mostly sunny days. Highs hang in the mid to upper 70s.

Have a great night all! ~Erin

