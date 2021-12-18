A mostly dry Sunday before the next weather system moves in early Monday spreading rain & mountain snow..

Happy Weekend all!

Most of us under cloudy skies so seeing the last full moon of 2021 may be tough, but one local photographer from Whatcom County managed to capture this beautiful shot. Check out the full "Cold Moon" by Randy Small of Lynden, WA. Gorgeous!

We get a brief break from rain and wind Sunday before the next system hits Western WA. Most of Sunday looks dry under partly sunny skies. Highs drop into the low 40s below our average seasonal temperature of 46 for this time of year.

As we run out of moisture the passes will start to dry out for a quick break too. This is good news for pass travelers and resort goers looking for a dry day. We only expect a couple inches to fall through early Sunday before completely drying out.

Clouds will increase late Sunday and rain, or a wintry mix will move up from the south early Monday morning. Snow will fall over the mountains too. Travel will become tricky again for drivers. Know the roads before you head out over the high country. Highs around the metro only climb into the upper 30s to near 40.

Not surprising with so much rain over the last week we have an alert for the Skokomish River near Potlatch in Mason County. This "Flood Warning" will remain in effect through the weekend.

Rain and mountain snow will taper off Monday night into Tuesday. We welcome the "Winter Solstice" in about 8am Tuesday under mostly dry conditions, but late Tuesday night rain and mountain snow will pick up again. High near 42.

Wednesday starts off with a few scattered showers over the mountains. By just after lunch rain moves up from the south spreading through Puget Sound and over the Cascades. Highs warm to average at 47.

We're mostly dry Thursday with highs falling off into the low 40s. Friday kicks off with more rain or a wintry mix for some with showers becoming light and scattered in nature.

An early check on our Christmas Day forecast has us under mostly dry conditions with only a few scattered showers. We are watching the forecast very closely as temperatures will be very cool starting out in the low 30s warming only into the upper 30s. So, there is a chance if more moisture finds its way into the region, we could see some snowflakes flying!

Stay tuned! Have a great rest of the weekend! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecast

*Holiday Countdown

*Beach Forecast

*Mountain Forecast

*Central WA Forecast