A mix of lowland snow back in the forecast for parts of Western Washington

The flakes have already started to fly for some of us this evening! Expect a mix of rain and snow in patches across the lowlands. The snow level will hover around 500ft, but it could drop even further in isolated pockets. The best shot for lowland snow will take place after midnight.

Winter Weather Advisories are in effect tonight/tomorrow across the region. Take your precautions if you're traveling through the following locations:

The HRRR weather model shows the possibility of some patchy lowland snow between 1am - 9am tomorrow morning. We could see a light dusting on grassy areas in higher locations.

Here is a breakdown of the timeline:

Overnight lows will drop into the mid-lower 30s with a winterly mix possible throughout the early morning.

Be on the lookout for high wind speeds (gusts up to 55mph) across the North Sound, Strait, and coast tomorrow. Wind advisories will be in place and those locations, but it'll also be breezy for the rest of us.

Have a good one!