Temperatures will increase into the lower 80s once again this afternoon under mainly sunny skies.

As high-pressure builds, the temperatures will soar! This will peak on Thursday, but luckily, it'll be brief before cooling down.

Before the heat gets here, we'll have a chance of scattered thunderstorms across the North Cascades on Tuesday and Wednesday. Most of us will remain dry!

I'll leave you with a look at your 7-day forecast:

Have a good one!