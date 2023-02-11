A mainly quiet Super Bowl Sunday with rain and mtn. snow Monday

Highs Saturday warming into the upper 40s for many neighborhoods. SeaTac hit 48 at the airport.

Overnight we are dry with clouds increasing as temperatures dip into the cool zone again. Seattle lands at 34 with freezing lows farther south.

Super Bowl Sunday keeps us mostly cloudy with a few light showers for the northwest coast, islands, and northern counties early.

Highs Sunday top out in the upper 40s to near 50 along the I-5 corridor. And after a mostly dry day there's a chance for showers after the dinner hour.

And in case you are wondering about that Super Bowl forecast for Glendale, AZ…don't worry we have you covered!

Kick off temps sit near 73, but folks enjoying the game inside State Farm Stadium will have AC! So much cooler and comfortable for fans as they cheer on their favorite team! #GoEagles :)

Monday, another front pushes in delivering sloppy weather at times. The coast will see a chance for a thunderstorm to fire up, but not ruling out the chance inland just yet.

We expect bursts of showers to move across Western WA with gusty winds at the coast. As the system tracks through the region most areas inland will become breezy too.

The mountains will see a good dump of snow, especially for the mid to upper slopes.

A "Winter Storm Watch" goes into effect Sunday night lasting through Monday night as heavy snow is possible.

We'll see more snow to the north over Mt. Baker with lesser amounts for the central and southern Cascades. Right now we're forecasting between 3-24".

Plan on very difficult pass travel during this time as winds could gust up to 40mph making for poor visibilities. Know the conditions before you head across the mountains.

The forecast gets a little interesting as we move into late Monday night into early Tuesday.

A cold air-mass is in place and whatever left over moisture we have may fall in the form of snowflakes before drying out. Snow levels drop to near sea level early Tuesday.

And even though we scour out most precip temperatures will cool into the upper 20s to near freezing overnight, so please be aware when you hit the roads early Tuesday morning for slick spots.

Valentine's Day will be pretty, but cold as highs only warm into the low 40s! Brr!

The rest of the week looks cool and dry with partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. Highs hang in the mid 40s.

The next chance for showers happens into the weekend. Enjoy!

Have a great Sunday all! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster