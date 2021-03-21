A little warmer to start the week with a few more showers then pushing above average to feel more like Spring!

Happy Sunday!

Showers and breezy conditions continue overnight into Monday with clearing by the afternoon. Highs will run cool again, landing only in the upper 40s, a few degrees warmer than our Sunday high of just 45! Brr!

Once we clear out Monday afternoon we'll catch some Spring sunshine! The sun will set at 7:25pm with the nice after glow taking us through the 8pm hour. Tuesday is mainly dry with partly sunny skies. And even though we'll see dry periods we're still under an unsettled pattern of showers and sun breaks until we get later into the week. Rain will return overnight Tuesday into Wednesday with highs in the low 50s.

More snow for the mountains! Our "Winter Weather Advisory" will stay in effect through Monday at 11am. We expect another 2-5" overnight bringing the total snow accumulations up to just about 10 inches give or take. Nice for Spring skiing! Know the roads before you head out over the Cascades!

Estimated rain totals through Wednesday night have Seattle at just under a 1/2 inch, but depending on if a convergence zone sets up we could see a little more in the bucket!

Towards the end of the week it's looking nice at this point. Highs cold jump into the upper 50s to low 60s. Stay tuned!

Have a great night! ~Erin Mayovsky, Q13 Forecaster

