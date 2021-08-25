A little rain on the way

Today will be another sweet August day with mostly sunny skies and highs around normal - upper 70s. Some clouds will roll in late in the day ahead of a weather system bringing a little rain tomorrow and Friday.

Air quality is GOOD across the state (green dots). Except for MODERATE air quality (yellow dots) near Yakima where the Schneider Springs fire is putting out a lot of smoke. There is a bit of smoke moving over the Cascades. However, winds will be shifting to primarily from the west later on today, and this should push the smoke back out of Western Washington, and maybe out of most of the rest of the state too.

Tomorrow, some rain arrives. It looks likely to increase along I-5 by the afternoon/evening. Below is the FutureCast forecast for 7 p.m. tomorrow. It might be "roof closed" for the Mariners as they return home. It will be a lot cooler too, with highs about 10 degrees cooler than today - upper 60s.

Friday will start out cloudy with a few showers. Then we'll dry up and top out around 70.

The weekend looks fantastic - sunny skies with highs in the mid and upper 70s.

Next week looks pleasant too - partly-to-mostly sunny with highs in the comfortable low 70s.

With mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s, it's another Waggin' Tail Day for the Pet Walk Forecast. Here is a pair of pugs to make you smile.

Advertisement

Meteorologist M.J. McDermott