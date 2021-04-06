A gorgeous Tuesday night on tap, but change is on the way for mid-week

What a fantastic day all around the region! Lots of blue sky with highs in the mid to upper 50s with 60s the farther south towards Vancouver! Unfortunately, Wednesday we'll flip the script and bring back rain, wind along with more mountain snow.

Overnight clouds will increase, and rain will start to fall first at the NW Coast, through the Strait and North Sound. As we wake up Wednesday the metro area is dry, but showers will start to fill in by mid-morning. Overnight lows drop into the low 40s with some upper 30s. Highs Wednesday will fall some 10+ degrees for some... landing only in the upper 40s. Brr!

Here's a look at the timing of our next weather maker. About 9am some of us are seeing showers, mainly to the north. Light showers will become more widespread throughout the day. The mountains will pick up a nice refresher coating of snow too, not a lot, but just enough!

Advertisement

Winds will be gusty at times as the system moves through the region. Sustained winds 10-20mph out of the South for Puget Sound are expected. Winds will gust at times inland 20-30 before tapering off Wednesday night.

We rebound nicely Thursday with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid-50s. Showers hang on for the mountains through lunchtime Thursday before wrapping up.

The second system of the week arrives late afternoon/evening Friday, delivering more rain and cooler highs. We'll drop back into the upper 40s to low 50s. Showers run through the overnight hours before falling apart early Saturday. Highs Saturday will be well short of our average of 57 for this time of year. We'll be lucky to get out of the upper 40s again.

Good news... the second half of the weekend brings a clearing and warming trend for us! Check out our high temperatures Monday and Tuesday!!! Low 60s to upper 60s! Stay tuned!

Have a great night! ~ Erin Mayovsky, Q13 Forecaster

* Beach Forecast

* Mountain Forecast

* Eastern WA Forecast

Q13 WEATHER RESOURCES:

DOWNLOAD: Q13 Weather and News Apps

WATCH: Forecast and Radar

READ: Closures and Delays

CHECK: Latest Weather Alerts and Live Traffic Map

INTERACT: Submit your Weather Photo

FOLLOW: Lisa Villegas, MJ McDermott, Tim Joyce, Erin Mayovsky and Grace Lim