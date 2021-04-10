A frosty start for Sunday with a warming trend pushing us close to 70 next week!

Happy Weekend!

Plenty of sunshine heading our way into next week as high pressure takes over blocking systems from heading into the region. Highs will warm each day through the end of next week. We will get very close to our first 70-degree day! But before we get there, mostly clear skies overnight will push us close to record low territory across the area. Below freezing temps will make for widespread frost as we start Sunday.

The week outlook is nice! We'll tap into Spring sunshine and some days could be a bit breezy with a northerly flow, especially in the afternoons and early evenings. Highs warm into the upper 50s (near normal) Sunday to the low 60s by Tuesday. And temps will continue to climb each day of the week reaching highs in the upper 60s to near 70 by Saturday.

Have a great rest of the weekend! ~Erin Mayovsky, Q13 Forecaster

Advertisement

* Beach Forecast

* Mountain Forecast

* Eastern WA Forecast