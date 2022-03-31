A few sprinkles and some sunshine Thursday

The Northern Lights made an appearance last night in Western Washington. Areas away from light pollution and the clouds caught a glimpse of the spectacular phenomenon.

This photo is from Jami Cantrell on Camano Island.

Western Washington is still seeing a few isolated showers this morning with partly cloudy skies. Showers should dissipate as we head into the afternoon.

Friday will start off dry and cloudy, but showers will return by dinner time. This very weak system will only bring some light precipitation to the area overnight Friday into early Saturday morning.

Saturday and the first half of Sunday will stay mainly dry, with two stronger systems set to hit the area on Sunday and Monday. This could bring breezy conditions to the area, heavy rain at times to the lowlands, and heavy mountain snow (up to one to two feet). Stay tuned as we get closer!