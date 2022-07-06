Seattle weather: A few spotty showers Thursday, with drier conditions into the weekend

Highs on Wednesday pushing close to average under mostly cloudy skies with pockets of showers.

Look for another cloudy start as an upper-level low sits offshore. Some of us will see a few spotty showers develop, otherwise look for dry conditions under mostly to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures out of the gate are on the warmer side as lows only cool to near 60 for Seattle.

Skies clear throughout the day Thursday with highs landing in the low to mid-70s. The coast, foothills, and the mountains start out with a little fog along with a chance for a few showers. Snow levels sit near 9,000 feet.

Friday, that pesky low anchored in the Pacific will finally move on, leaving us with a dry day in the mid-70s, near average.

The weekend features morning and late-night clouds with partly sunny skies in between. Highs hang in the mid-70s. By late Saturday into Sunday, high pressure builds in allowing temperatures to warm above average as we start the work week.

Highs Monday into Tuesday jump up into the upper 70s to low 80s with slightly cooler highs Wednesday.

Have a great night all! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX Forecaster

