Seattle weather: A few spotty showers Saturday with brief drying Easter Sunday

Get ready for another chilly overnight as temperatures drop well below average. Normal for this time of year is 43, but we'll cool into the low to mid 30s. Many sports to the south will see near freezing lows again. Overnights will warm back into the 40 next.

Look for a dry start to Saturday with shower chances increasing by the afternoon. The mountains will see light snow falling with a couple of inches possible.

Weak high pressure builds in briefly over Western WA Sunday for a dry and slightly warmer day. Highs jump into the mid 50s.

The next system arrives early Monday with more widespread rain and mountain snow. The coast will see the heaviest rain totals with close to an inch, possibly more as showers linger into Tuesday. Highs fall back into the upper 40s.

More unsettled weather is with us through next week. Wednesday starts out dry with afternoon showers. Highs land near 56.

Look for on and off showers and slightly cooler highs Thursday.

Friday features partly sunny skies with a chance for a few pop-up showers dropping across the region.

Have a great weekend all! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

