A few showers Tuesday, then dry and sunny again

The Monday morning commute started foggy, but sunshine returns this afternoon with high temps back into the low 50s.

Expect a nice mix of clouds and sunshine for most locations today. Temps will be very close to average with a nice mix of clouds and sunshine. Later tonight well after sunset, the clouds return with rain close behind.

The latest models aren't giving us much for rain tonight and Tuesday. The wettest part of the day will likely be the morning commute on Tuesday. That will taper off into light showers the rest of the day.

2-6" of snow is expected in the Cascades, so be prepared for some winter driving if your travels take you through the Cascades.

High pressure takes over again starting Wednesday. Wednesday could be breezy at times, especially in the usual locations of the north sound. Temps will stay very chilly in the morning through Friday with daytime temps back into the 50s to end the week.

The next chance for showers arrives Saturday night.