A few showers on the way, then more summer sunshine.

What a spectacular weekend! Lots of sunshine with near average highs. Today, SeaTac just two degrees shy of hitting the normal mark of 75 for this time of year. Tonight\, we'll drop down our overnights into the mid to upper 50s. Showers will continue fall inland, but most of us will see them fade out before the morning commute. As the day wears on clouds will peel back and blues skies will again turn up as we get closer to the evening commute. Highs will run slightly cool again, landing in the low to mid 70s.

The rest of the week our summer forecast is promising with a nice warm rebound thanks to a ridge that will start to build back in Monday afternoon. The ridge will remain pretty steady through Wednesday giving us highs near 80. By later Wednesday look for a weak disturbance moving through British Columbia to cool our temps just a wee bit along with a chance of showers for the northern Cascades.

Thursday through the weekend will be warmer with a stronger ridge taking back over. In fact, we could see highs push into the mid 80s for the holiday weekend. Stay tuned!

Have a great week! ~Erin

________________________________

Erin Mayovsky, Q13 Forecaster

Twitter: @ErinMayovsky

FB: /ErinMayovsky

Instagram: @ErinMayovsky

________________________________