A few showers for the weekend, but overall not bad as we cruise into May

Happy Friday!

Not a bad final day of the month! April showers became light and scattered throughout the day and we even had an extra bit of sunshine! Highs were able to climb above average around Puget Sound while folks at the coast and through the Islands only in the 50s today.

While we did see rain on this last day of April, we are well under where we should be for our monthly total. SeaTac only tallying just a little more than an inch of rain in the bucket. Normal for the month is 2.71".

There is a chance for a few spotty showers popping back up late Friday night into Saturday morning with a possible convergence zone setting up between Everett and Seattle. Otherwise, the weekend looks pretty decent with partly sunny skies. Highs sit in the low 60s both Saturday and Sunday.

As we start the workweek a weak front will move into the region. Showers hit the coast first just after 8 a.m. then moving inland just after the lunch hour for the Central Sound. Rain hangs with us into the overnight hours of Tuesday before falling apart. Highs cool off a bit Monday into the upper 50s but rebound nicely Tuesday into the mid-60s.

Cino De Mayo looks really nice at this point! We'll push into the upper 60s to near 70 under partly sunny skies.

Thursday showers find their way back into the forecast by noon. High near 70. Friday rain hugs the coast with scattered showers pushing east at times, but for the most part of the day looks dry inland. We'll be cooling off to near average for this time of year.

Have a great weekend!

