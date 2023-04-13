Seattle weather: A few showers for the Thursday evening commute

A weak system will bring light scattered rain showers to Western Washington Thursday.

Most of the area will begin dry and mostly cloudy, but rain showers are moving their way towards the coast this Thursday morning. The coast and the Olympic Peninsula have the best chance at seeing some rain, while the Puget Sound area will see light scattered showers by the late afternoon.

The evening commute will be briefly wet for some of us, though the rain won't be widespread.

April has been very cool so far. By mid-month, average high temperatures are in the upper 50s and low 60s, though the Seattle area will struggle to make it into the mid 50s for at least the next week.

The rain hasn't held back this month. Seattle is already looking at over two inches of rain so far, with more on the way.

Friday will be another gorgeous day as a weak ridge of high pressure builds over the area. That ridge will quickly move east of the Cascades by Saturday morning, opening the door to more rain showers by Saturday afternoon and evening.

Temps will stay cool through at least the middle of next week.