A weak front is passing through. The main effects of this are cloudy skies, a few showers, and cooler-than-normal temps. We'll be topping out in the upper 60s to around 70 today. Normal for this time of year is now 76 degrees.

The onshore flow from this system is pushing smoke back across the Cascades. Air quality is GOOD for most of us, except in Yakima County where that orange dot indicates air quality that is "unhealthy for sensitive groups" due to the Schneider Springs Fire.

Our Friday starts out with a few showers, then we'll see some afternoon sunshine and top out around 70 again.

Great timing weather-wise for the weekend. It'll be mostly sunny with highs in the comfy mid 70s. Lots of home games this weekend: Mariners all weekend, Seahawks on Saturday, OL Reign & Sounders on Sunday . . . great weather for all of the teams and fans!

Next week starts out with mostly cloudy on Monday and we see more sun each day as we head into the middle of week. Highs will be around 70.

With a chance of a few showers today, it's a Damp Paws Day for the Pet Walk Forecast.

Meteorologist M.J. McDermott