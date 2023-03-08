Seattle weather: Few showers and cool temps again Wednesday

Wednesday will remain mostly to partly cloudy with a few light showers in the mix and highs in the mid 40s.

The best chance for showers will be in the late afternoon and around the evening commute, although they should be scattered.

Tonight, the sun will set at 6:04 PM, but with Daylight Saving Time going into effect on Sunday, sunsets will be after 7:00 PM starting next week.

A stronger low pressure system will approach the coast Thursday bringing more widespread rain overnight into Friday morning. It will also bring some gusty winds to the foothills of the Cascades. There, gusts could reach 40-45 in the gaps of the Cascades overnight. Expect lots of mountain snow with this storm as well. 6-12 inches is expected at the passes.

Temps will stay cool through the middle of next week with showers possible through Tuesday.