A few scattered rain/snow showers overnight then drying out and diving off into the cold zone!

We are in for some bitter cold temperatures this week. Some spots this evening cooling off pretty fast with light snow flurries or hail coming down in quick bursts. Otherwise just scattered rain/snow showers overnight into early Monday for the lowlands. The mountains will pick up several more showers until they start fall apart and diminish.

Here's a look at the Temperature Trend for this week! Brr! A cold "Artic Blast" from the north is coming our way, in fact it's dropping across the Northern U.S., spreading extreme cold air through next week.

Highs will struggle to hit 40, but instead hanging in the mid to upper 30s. We'll be 10+ degrees cooler than average (49/37). There is potential for periods of light snow flurries here and there, especially into the late-night early morning hours. Keep the sunglasses handy because there will be plenty of blue skies.

Stay tuned! Have a great night! ~Erin Mayovsky, Q13 Forecaster