A few Saturday showers, then drying out and warming up

May is still technically our rainy season, so seeing some isolated showers for Mother's Day weekend is fairly typical most years.

Today the bulk of the front stays off-shore, so most of the precip ends up along the coast and Olympic Peninsula. Around Puget Sound we'll see a clouds with some breaks of sun with just a chance of showers. What you'll notice is the chillier than normal temps. Normal is mid 60s and we'll be in the mid 50s. That's normal for the end of March, not early May.

For Mother's Day we'll have a chance of a shower or two in the morning, but I think sunshine will win out by the afternoon. We’ll also be a couple degrees warmer too on Sunday, near 60 for most of us.

The coming week looks warmer and drier, with highs many days through the middle of the week hitting low 70s. -Tim Joyce