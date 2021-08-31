A few morning showers and cooler than normal for last day of August

We're starting out with clouds and a few showers or drizzle, but this afternoon we'll clear out nicely. We'll top out cool for this time of year, about ten degrees below normal.

Ida is now a tropical depression but is still packing a punch. While rescue efforts continue in Louisiana and Mississippi, the storm is now raining on Tennessee and Kentucky. Then it moves over the Virginias through the D.C. area and probably hitting New York City and even Boston before heading out into the Atlantic.

Back home, the sun returns tomorrow for three days and we'll warm back up to around normal - tomorrow around 70, the mid 70s for Thursday and Friday.

Our Labor Day Weekend starts out with mostly cloudy skies, highs in the low-to-mid 70s and a slight chance of showers on Saturday on Sunday.

Labor Day itself looks lovely with partly sunny skies and highs around room temperature - 72 degrees.

With afternoon clearing and highs in the mid/upper 60s, it's a Waggin' Tail Day for the Pet Walk Forecast. Great Dane "Tank" is running for Mayor of Mukilteo!

Meteorologist M.J. McDermott