A few Monday evening showers

A pretty pleasant day for most of us around Western Washington. We've got a weather system right off shore that swung in our active weather last night but most of that energy will stay offshore today. The dip in the jet stream, called a trough, will develop more of the action today in Oregon and some of those showers could shift north into Washington later this afternoon and even into the Central Puget Sound for this evening. Seasonal temps in the low 50s for most of us around the region.

Only a few of those passing showers should develop into ones that produce small hail and gusty winds. Seasonal temps in the low 50s and clearing skies later. We this pattern repeat into Tuesday as well. But the bulk of the energy again is expected to dive into Oregon and Northern California.

We look to fully dry out mid-week with several pleasant days in a row highs in the mid 50s. The weekend looks cloudier, with a chance of showers on Sunday.

Don't forget we switch our clocks this coming weekend. It's also a great time to make sure smoke detectors and carbon monoxide alarms are working. And while we get an hour of additional daylight in the evenings, we take it from the mornings. So, your AM commute will go back to being quite dark next week. -Tim Joyce