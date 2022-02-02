A few lowland snowflakes for some neighborhoods on Wednesday

Get ready for pops of lowland snow today! Most in Western Washington will see plain old rain, but some neighborhoods in Snohomish, Skagit and Whatcom Counties could see short-lived snowflakes this afternoon.



Highs today will lift to the low 50s for most. Showers are possible Thursday morning before winding down during the afternoon. Friday afternoon could be breezy. We're also tracking our next round of lowland rain and mountain snow Friday night.



As for today, here's a look at Futurecast at 1 p.m. While I can't rule out a few snowflakes south of Snohomish County, it's pretty unlikely for those areas. That's because temps will probably be well above-freezing.

By 4 p.m., a rain/snow mix pushes into Snohomish County up through the Canadian border. For most, we're not expecting any accumulations below 1,000 feet, but if a heavier band of snow develops – up to a trace to an inch (max two inches) could stick to the ground (probably not on the roads which could be above-freezing). If there's a quick dusting on the surface, it should melt rapidly.



Into 7 p.m., showers start winding down for many in the lowlands. If any low snow is ongoing, it's most likely to happen in Whatcom County. That's where temps will be cooler today.

Keep in mind: this forecast is very challenging and dynamic. In order for lowland snow to materialize here, we need two main ingredients: cold temps and moisture. Right now, it doesn't look like temps will be cold enough – nor will the air be moist enough – for lowland snow to happen in a widespread fashion across the region.



Here's a check of your seven-day forecast below! Drier weather is on the way for the weekend which should be lovely! Morning fog (in places, freezing fog) will clear for afternoon sunshine.



Showers could return at some point Monday and Tuesday, but forecast models aren't agreeing on what to expect quite yet :) We'll keep you posted!



Don't hesitate to reach out with any weather photos, questions and videos. You can find me here:

Facebook (Meteorologist Abby Acone), Twitter @abbyacone and Instagram @abbyaconewx



Take care,



Abby

