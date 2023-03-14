Seattle weather: Early showers Wednesday, but late winter sunshine wins out!

What a gorgeous day across the Pacific Northwest with plenty of afternoon sunshine. Highs were slow to warm out of the gate with Seattle landing in the low 50s.

Overnight a weak system moves inland for a chance at a few more showers with some of the precipitation falling in the form of that chunky rain/snow mix for some. Areas to the north and into the foothills have the best chance for a quick shot at mixed showers.

Temperatures drop into the mid 30s.

Showers are short-lived as we clear out pretty quickly. By 8am most of us are dry except over the mountains where snow levels sit near 1,500'. We expect 1-4" of snow.

We'll see another round of sunshine the rest of Wednesday with highs warming to near 50 again.

Thursday and Friday look really nice too with temperatures warming each day! Look for highs to land near average on Thursday with Friday, St. Patrick's Day, even warmer near 60!

We have not had an average high temperature for 30 days! So keep an eye on the end of the week!

We start the weekend dry, which is really nice for those heading to the Sounders match Saturday at Lumen Field. Kick off is set for 1pm with LA FC in town! Watch on Fox.

By Sunday there's a chance for light showers to return with highs cooling off some.

The first day of spring arrives next Monday at 2:24 p.m.! Right now the Spring Equinox looks dry with cooler highs. Enjoy!

Have a great week all! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

*Coast Forecast

*Mountain Forecast