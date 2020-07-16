A few clouds & showers, but more summer sunshine this weekend!

Another beautiful summer day across the region. SeaTac hit our seasonal average of 76 today while others at the coast were much cooler only landing in the mid to upper 60s. This all thanks to our marine push late this afternoon.

Tonight we'll stay mostly cloudy with a few showers here and there along the coast and North Sound. Overnights will fall into the mid to upper 50s.

Friday brings cooler temperatures with mostly cloudy skies to start the day. Some of us will see a little light shower or two, while others stay dry under the cloud cover. Highs will fall short of the norm settling for the upper 60s to low 70s. By late afternoon clouds will start to clear as we rebuild our ridge of high pressure. This will allow for a nice night under partly cloudy skies.

By Saturday morning we'll see less cloud cover and more blue skies. Highs will jump back to near 77, just slighly above average. And moving forward a warming trend comes back our way into the work week ahead with temps soaring into the 80s for beautiful summer living!

Enjoy and don't forget to stay safe! Hydrate, use sunscreen and keep the sunglasses handy!

Advertisement

Have a terrific night all! ~Erin

_____________________________________________________________________

Erin Mayovsky, Q13 Forecaster

Twitter: @ErinMayovsky | FaceBook: /ErinMayovsky | Instagram: @ErinMayovsky

_____________________________________________________________________