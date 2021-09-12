A Fall like day across Puget Sound! Cooler and showery as we close out the weekend.

We're tracking Fall conditions! Can you feel the change? As we close out the weekend we'll run on the cool side for sure. Highs today only pushing into the mid 60s.

With Fall only 10 days away we thought we could update you with our Fox Holiday Countdown graphic! Enjoy!

As showers wrap up today a weak ridge will build in giving us a nicer Monday into Tuesday. Highs will try to reach 70! But just after dinner Tuesday we see another change coming our way…. more shower activity. A weak front will send showers into the region overnight Tuesday and linger into Wednesday morning for the commute. Highs cool with this system back into the mid to upper 60s.

Enjoy the somewhat dry conditions Wednesday afternoon into Thursday as another disturbance, this one stronger, moves inland Friday evening just in time for the evening commute. This cold front gives us a good chance to finally get some rain in the bucket. We haven't seen widespread rain across the region in several months… taking us back to mid-June.

With the change in seasons on the way the rain will help clear out haze and smoke from wildfires that continue to burn in Eastern WA. We still have an "Alert" for the Lower Columbia Basin for "moderate" levels, which is improved from the start of the weekend when we saw "very unhealthy" readings. And the start of the week looks promising too as smoke continues to clear out.

A look at futurecast has rain tracking in off the coast after dinner on Tuesday night. Showers will mainly fall in the overnight hours and linger into Wednesday morning before drying out by mid-day.

Wednesday afternoon through Friday mid-day look dry. But by late afternoon Friday, just in time for the weekend, we'll see our first significant system hit the region. We expect widespread showers Friday night and carrying through the weekend. Highs will suffer too, only landing just under 60 with overnights dropping down to near 50. Brr! I think it might be time to turn on the heat!

The official Fall kick off is Wednesday, September 22 at 12:22pm…. that's just 10 days away and it will certainly feel like Fall!

Have a great week everyone! ~Erin Mayovsky, Q13 Forecaster

