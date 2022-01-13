A dry stretch ahead for Western Washington

Morning showers should end midday, leaving the Puget Sound area with dry and partly cloudy conditions the second half of Thursday.

The rain showers mainly stayed on the southern half of the state this morning, but they will continue to dissipate as we head into the early afternoon hours. Many of us will see sunbreaks this afternoon with temps a bit warmer than average, in the low 50s.

The north Puget Sound area and parts of the Olympic Peninsula will likely have mostly sunny skies this afternoon. Here's a look at our Futurecast as this system pushes south.

It has been 110 days since the last 3 day dry stretch in Seattle. There's a chance we could do that this weekend, but Sunday could ruin that. Friday and Saturday look dry with mostly cloudy skies and sunbreaks. Sunday will stay dry during the daylight hours, but could bring a shower or two back before midnight. If that happens, the wet streak will continue.

Early next week brings a few showers back to the area with highs very close to average for this time year.

There is no lowland snow or big storms ahead for at least the next 7 to 10 days.