A couple more days of upper 70s to low 80s, then rain makes a return!

Summer sunshine continues to grace our region with warmer highs as well. Normal for this time of year is in the upper 70s. We hit 82 today at SeaTac and we'll most likely do it again tomorrow.

Tuesday starts out with a little cloud cover for some, especially at the coast. Inland we'll get the day going pretty quick. Any clouds that are with us when we wake up will clear out faster than this morning. Look for a mostly sunny day with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. And Wednesday will repeat as well, except later Wednesday night look for clouds to push inland with rain following shortly after.

Rain will finally make an appearance around the region after taking a bit of a break. The last time we saw measurable rain was July 22nd (.02"), which wasn't very much at all. In fact, we only saw 0.17" the whole month and even though July is one of those months where we don't pick up much rain, we usually get around .70'. So don't be surprised if you wake up Thursday to some showers that may hang with us off and on for most of the day. By the evening commute the shower should start to lift and push east over the Cascades. Highs will feel really cool, landing in the upper 60s to low 70s! Brr!

Right now models definitely more summer sunshine for the weekend, but we may see a few linger clouds and showers on Friday morning. Highs will bounce back up to our seasonal average in the upper 70s. Each day of the weekend we'll see a little more warmth with highs around 80 or slightly above by Monday.

For now.... stay hydrated and keep the sunscreen handy

