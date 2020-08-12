A cool Wednesday, but we're trending warmer starting tomorrow!

A really nice cool day across much of Western WA. From the coast to the foothills we saw highs hanging in the 60s with some spots south climbing into the low 70s. Here's a look at our daily high temperature maps:

So if you're not digging the cooler than normal highs don't worry, we'll slip right back into another warming trend by the end of the week. For tonight though we'll have pretty nice and clear viewing for the Perseid meteor showers which peak about now. Best viewing happens away from city lights and looking straight up just after midnight.

Thursday brings a bit warmer highs with less cloud cover as our upper level trough exits to the east. Look for blue skies with light winds throughout the day out of the west.

As we kick off the weekend high pressure continues to build giving way to plenty of sunny days with much warmer highs. Friday brings us right back to normal, landing at 77. We'll cruise right past the upper 70s Saturday to find the low 80s with plenty of sunshine. Sunday really gets cooking as well jump up into the upper 80s to low 90s.

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will see temps fall each day by several degrees with mid-week seeing highs about 77 with a slight chance of a few showers returning to the forecast. In fact, the Mariners are back home and they could see a roof closed situation as they host the Dodgers for interleague action.

Please remember with the heat coming on strong this weekend to practice water safety! Wear a life jacket, don't forget sunblock and stay hydrated!

Have a great night all! ~Erin

