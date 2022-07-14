Seattle weather: Cool down on the way for the weekend with a chance for a few spotty showers

Temperatures soared into the low 80s in south Seattle with temperatures in the 70s for the north Sound and 60s at the coast. Sea-Tac hit 80 Thursday, making that just the fourth day in the 80s this year. And if we're counting… we've only had two days in the 90s.

Overnight, look for clouds to increase with temperatures dropping into the low to mid-50s across Western Wash.

Highs on Friday land just shy of the average for this time of year. Clouds will increase late in the day as a weakening front clips the coast.

As the front dissipates, the coast has a chance for a few evening showers, otherwise, inland will stay dry.

Onshore flow increases into the weekend put us into a pattern of morning and late-night clouds with a chance for a few spotty showers around the region. Highs cool Saturday into the low to mid-70s.

By Sunday, we'll see another chance of showers as a system moves onshore. We're not talking about widespread showers-- we're mainly watching the North Sound in Whatcom County. Almost everyone else hangs under partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

As we start the work week, a ridge builds into Puget Sound trending us warmer and drier through the extended forecast. Highs climb into the upper 70s and low 80s! Enjoy!

Have a great night all! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

