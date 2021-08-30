Cool, quiet end to August in Northwest; Tropical Storm Ida continues to batter the Southeast

Today will be mostly cloudy with a very slight chance of a shower. Highs will be on the chilly side for August, topping out in the upper 60s. Normal for this time of the year is 76.

Monster storm Ida is now a tropical storm and is moving slowly through Mississippi this morning bringing tremendous rain and strong winds. Ida made landfall yesterday south of New Orleans as a strong Category 4 hurricane. It moved slowly over south Louisiana and stayed a Cat 4 for FIVE hours. It will take awhile for people to assess the damage around New Orleans. Right now, there are over 1,000,000 people without power, there are areas of extreme flooding and lots of damage to buildings. The track of Ida has it moving through Tennessee where there was catastrophic flooding 9 days ago. Then on to the D.C. area and possibly New York City before heading into the Atlantic.

Back home, tomorrow will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 60s to around 70.

September starts out lovely with sunny skies and highs warming up to the mid/upper 70s to near 80 on Friday.

The first two days of our Labor Day Weekend will be partly sunny with a slight chance of a shower and highs in the mid 70s on Saturday and around 70 on Sunday.

With mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 60s, it's a Waggin' Tail Day for the Pet Walk Forecast. Check out little Mia on a windy day! Good thing she wasn't in New Orleans yesterday! She would have blown away!

-Meteorologist M.J. McDermott

