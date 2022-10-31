A cold start to the day!

Happy Halloween! As the sugar rush takes hold - get ready for a chilly night! Temperatures will continue to fall tonight as cooler air flows in. Overnight lows will bottom out in the lower 40s and upper 30s with a few spotty showers here and there.

Spotty showers will continue throughout the day tomorrow for some as highs peak below average (55F).

Rain chances will increase Tuesday evening and hang around through Wednesday morning. Temperatures will continue to trend down as we remain fairly dry on Thursday. A new system will approach the area by the end of the work week, and we'll prepare for more widespread rain, gusty winds and warmer temperatures (warm front)! Here is a look at your full 7-day forecast:

Have a good one!