A chilly weekend coming our way with highs well below average. Plus, a chance for lowland snow?

The weather is changing! Can you feel the temperature drop? Highs landing well below average for Thursday with temps falling about 8-10 cooler than Wednesday.

Overnight will be chilly, especially for places like Bellingham, Bremerton, and Shelton, who will see the low 30s. Our normal low for this time of year is now 38. Along with our cool down, we need to also be aware of patchy fog as you get out the door early Friday. The usual spots, like the SW Interior, have the best chance for low-lying fog. Make sure to allow for extra travel time.

Our weekend forecast becomes a bit tricky once we hit early Saturday into Monday. As a cold air-mass settles into the region, snow levels will take a deep dive, ranging from 1,500 feet down to near sea level. As snow levels drop a weather system will make its way into the area Saturday with snow picking up into the Cascades, dropping between 4-6".

So, what does this mean for the lowlands? Well, some locations around the area could see a wintry mix. Places away from the water like the foothills and the Olympic Peninsula have the best shot for lowland snow. The Seattle area is more likely to see a wet, sloppy mix. The Northwest WA Coast near Neah Bay down to Forks also may see a rain snowflake mix.

Here's a look at snow totals across the Cascades through Saturday afternoon. If traveling over the passes this weekend please know the roads, plan for winter driving conditions, and make sure to check for pass closures.

Saturday night into Sunday looks mostly dry. If you're planning to head out to Lumen Field to watch the Seahawks play the 49ers, you'll want to bundle up. We're only forecasting a high of 40, so it will feel pretty chilly if you plan to pre-game tailgate. With kick-off set for 1:25 p.m., temperatures through the first half will hang in the mid to upper 30s.

By late Sunday night, the next weather maker swings into the region. This one giving us a better shot of a little lowland snow falling along with heavy mountain snow at times. Snow levels will sit near sea level to about 1,000' into early Monday before rising 1,500'-3,000' through the day. The lowest snow levels will be in Whatcom County.

The best chance for lowland snow will be late Sunday into Monday around higher hilltops, the foothills of the Cascades, and the northern Olympic Peninsula including, the Hood Canal area. Rain and snow will taper off Monday night. Highs land in the upper 30s to low 40s.

At this point, the snow forecast is a bit tricky to pin down since we are still a few days out. As we get closer we'll know more so stay tuned. For now, we're not expecting a major lowland event, but some folks could experience possible school delays with slick road conditions.

Tuesday brings a break in systems with a few scattered showers with dry breaks in between. Highs sit near 40 again.

We expect showers right out of the gate Wednesday with the heaviest during the morning commute. The coast and mountains will pick up the deepest rain totals of the day. Highs jump up a few degrees into the mid 40s. And by Thursday we'll cool off and dry out.

Have a great night all! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

