A chilly morning as many kids go back to school

Seattle Public Schools students return to the classroom on Wednesday, along with lots of other school districts. Kids walking to the bus stop with want to bundle up a bit because we've got temps in the 30s and low 40s this morning. With abundant sunshine, we'll warm up to around 70 this afternoon. Here's the temperature map from the 6 am hour.

And here is how mild/warm it's getting this afternoon.

We have GOOD air quality across the state (green dots), which is good for brains getting ready to learn stuff!

Tomorrow and Friday, we keep the sun around and warm up to the mid/upper 70s tomorrow, the around 80 on Friday.

Saturday and Sunday of our Labor Day Weekend will be mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers, especially late Saturday into early Sunday morning. Highs will remain mild - low/mid 70s.

Monday, Labor Day, and the day after look sweet - mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

With sunny skies and highs around 70, it's a Waggin' Tail Day for the Pet Walk Forecast.

-Meteorologist M.J. McDermott

