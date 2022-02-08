A chance for a few overnight showers, otherwise looking mainly dry through the weekend!

Pretty skies out there Tuesday! Highs slightly cooler than normal (50) under mostly cloudy skies with some spotty showers too.

Overnight temperatures will trend slightly warmer than average the next three mornings landing in the low 40s. By the weekend we'll drop to normal and even a bit cooler Sunday morning in the mid 30s. We do expect patchy areas of fog too! So, allow for extra time out there on the roads.

High pressure still driving our forecast, but as it sits offshore the ridge is just not quite strong enough to hold off all moisture from moving into Western Washington. So, some of us could see a few sprinkles overnight into early Wednesday.

We recover nicely with plenty of sunshine to close out the workweek into the weekend, before a weak cold front slides on Monday dropping a few showers, mainly over the mountains.

If you're someone who wants more sunshine, this is the week for you! Look for morning clouds/fog with afternoon sun! Highs climb into the low to mid 50s by Sunday.

Monday brings a few scattered showers for some areas with most of the precipitation riding over the mountains! Tuesday looks mostly dry too! Enjoy!

Have a great week! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

