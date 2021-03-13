A brief change in the forecast with clouds increasing overnight and rain Sunday before we dry out again.

Happy Saturday!

What a beautiful day! Highs soaring above average. SeaTac hit 60 for the first time this year! Plenty of other locations were a part of the 60 and above club too.

Clouds will increase overnight with warmer lows. Most of us will land near normal in the upper 30 to low 40s.

Very early Sunday morning the coast will see rain push in around 6am. As this system tracks inland wind will follow. We expect breezy conditions at the coast with gusts as high as 40 mph. For Puget Sound winds could gust to near 25 mph. We're not going to see a lot of rain with this front for Seattle. The Coast and Olympics will pick up the most precipitation while the metro will see much less.

A few showers may linger into Monday, mainly over the Cascades before wrapping up! Highs drop back to average in the low 50s.

The good news is the sun will now set in the seven o'clock hour thanks to "Day Light Saving" time. The bad news is we lose and hour of sleep, but we're guessing most of you are happy to have a little more daylight after a long and sometimes dark Winter. Spring officially arrives Saturday, March 20 in the wee hours of the morning.

We'll enjoy some sunshine through the middle part of the week before the return of showery periods. Highs will hang in the mid to upper 50s through Wednesday before cooling off a tough into the weekend.

Have a great rest of the weekend all! ~Erin Mayovsky, Q13 Forecaster