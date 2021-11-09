A brief break Wednesday before the next weather maker deliver more rain, wind & mountain snow

After a blustery day across the region, we will settle down Wednesday as we get a brief break before the next system hits.

Highs Tuesday topping out close to average despite the stormy conditions. Wednesday the average seasonal high will drop down a degree to 53.

Not only did we see heavy rain, hail and mountain snow hit the region today the winds a big factor in so many power outages and downed trees. Gusts pushing into the upper 40s to upper 50s for some areas. Peak winds hit mid-day and finally calmed down during the evening commute.

Moving forward into the overnight hours we'll drop our "Alert" for active weather as we start to settle down and dry out briefly! Lows will hang out near normal in the upper 30s to low 40s.

We should see mostly dry roads as we get up and out the door for the morning commute. Temps will warm into the mid 40s.

Highs will top out in the low 50s tomorrow with showers starting to stream back inland from the SW WA coast just after dinner time. Rain will pick up into the early morning hours of Thursday with heaviest rain hanging along the SW WA coast and South Sound.

A quick break mid-day Thursday before big rain returns late night into Friday as another atmospheric river pattern sets up. We expect a warm plume of moisture to smack right into Western WA for periods of heavy rain, especially for the mountains as snow levels rise. We'll be keeping a close eye on area rivers for flooding alerts to pop up.

We'll dry out just in time Saturday for the UW Football team as they host Arizona State on Montlake. Kick off set for 4pm with temps in the low to mid 50s.

The second half of the weekend delivers more rain and breezy winds. Highs drop from the upper 50s to upper 40s by Tuesday. Enjoy!

Have a great rest of the week all! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

*Beach Forecast

*Foothills & Mountain Forecast

*Central WA Forecast