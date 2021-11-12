A brief break now through Saturday afternoon before the next rainmaker blast Western WA.

Happy weekend all!

We're finally getting a little break from the soggy weather. This brief dry period will only last through Saturday afternoon though, so don't get used to it! We have round two on the way! Another atmospheric river hits the area delivering a good amount of rain once again!

Here's a look at rain totals from around the region over the last 48 hours. Some of us seeing nearly six inches of rain. The month of November usually sees close to six and a half inches over 30 days, but we're already up over five inches and it's only the 12th day of the month! That's a lot of rain so far!

Most of Western WA is under a "Flood Watch" through Tuesday afternoon because of excessive rainfall and runoff from the mountains. Area rivers, streams, and creeks along with low-lying valleys could see minor flooding. While several other rivers will remain under a "Flood Warning" through early Sunday, but we wouldn't be surprised if those get extended into next week as well.

If you're heading to the UW Football game on Montlake tomorrow plan for a dry start with a soggy end as then next atmospheric river starts to spray more rain into Western WA! Kick off is set for 4pm from Husky Stadium as the Dawgs host Arizona State.

Here's a look at rain total projections for Saturday through Monday:

Lowlands: 1.50-2.50" - with the heavier amounts along the coast - 3-5" possible.

Cascades: 6.00-9.00" for areas of King County northward, with less farther south - 2.00-5.00" .

Olympics: 5.00-10.00" with the heaviest along the western/southern slopes.

* Make sure you're safe out there on the roads the next few days! We have just a few reminders for flood safety tips.

The good news…. we dry out finally! Tuesday through Friday next week looks nice and dry, but temperatures will take a dramatic dive into the chilly zone as highs top out only in the mid 40s! Brr! Normal for this time of year is 53, dropping to 52 on Sunday.

Have a great weekend all! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

