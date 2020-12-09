A brief break before the next system delivers more showers.

Happy Wednesday all!

Our weather remains up and down through next week with showers and sunbreaks. This pattern is more typical of where we should be for this time of year. Average temperatures land in the mid 40s with overnights dropping off into the mid 30s... and we'll hang in that zone through the next week.

After a sloppy start to today we sure saw a nice end to the evening with a beautiful sunset!

FORECAST BREAKDOWN:

Tonight: Showers wrap up overnight. Lows mid to upper 30s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and dry for much of the day. Showers return near dinnertime. Highs mid 40s.

Advertisement

Friday: Scattered showers continue with rain picking up for the North & South Sound late afternoon. Highs mid 40s.

Saturday: Dry most of the day with showers moving in from the SE by late afternoon. Highs mid 40s.

Sunday: Showers will continue through much of the day, there will be some brief breaks. Highs upper 40s.

Monday: Scattered showers. Late Monday night a stronger push of rain heads our way. Highs upper 40s.

Tuesday: AM rain, heavier for the morning commute. Rain turns to just showers by midday. Highs mid/upper 40s.

Wednesday: Starts out dry, then showers push in off the coast by late afternoon. Highs upper 40s.

Have a great night all! ~Erin

Mountain Outlook: Snow/Freezing Levels will drop to near pass levels. Thursday night into Friday we expect to pick up several inches. Pass travel could be a bit tough during that time. Saturday is dry, but later that night snow will start to fall to add a little more to our base totals in the Cascades. Off and on rain/snow showers will fall in the mountains Sunday through the start of next week.

______________________________________________

Erin Mayovsky, Q13 Forecaster

Twitter: @ErinMayovsky

FaceBook: /ErinMayovsky

Instagram: @ErinMayovsky

______________________________________________

Our Sounders FC travel to Columbus, OH for the MLS Championship Saturday! Kick off from MAPFRE Stadium is 5pm. You can catch all the gameday action on #Q13Fox #GoSounderFC