A brief break before another round of lowland rain and mountain snow moves in Sunday into Monday.

A sloppy start to the weekend for sure! Most of us staying pretty soggy around the region. Some briefly seeing that wintry rain/snow mix as temperatures dip into the mid 30s before warming up to near 40.

Overnight we'll dry for the most part with temps landing in the mid to upper 30s.

Sunday starts out on the chilly side. If you're heading to Lumen Field to watch the Seahawks take on the 49ers dress warm! Temperatures will only rise into the low 40s and that will feel cool with the slightest breeze. Kickoff is set for 1:25pm.

Clouds increase again late Sunday night as the next system funnels more rain and mountain snow into the area. Overnight into early Monday some of us could see that rain/snow wintry mix, especially for the NW WA Coast, Kitsap Peninsula, North Sound, and foothills. Snow levels will sit near 500' as we start Monday, but by the afternoon those levels will rise to 1,000' with drier conditions just after dinner. Highs will run well below average, landing in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Temperatures will warm through mid-week with scattered lowland showers and mountain snow.

Snow levels start to come down again by Thursday with a slight chance of a rain/snow mix again for folks in the higher elevations around Puget Sound. Highs take a dip again, dropping to near 40. Average for this time of year is about 47.

Have a great weekend! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

*Beach Forecast

*Mountain Forecast

*Central WA Forecast